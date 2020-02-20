Scott County animal activists brave the cold to seek justice for neglected dog

“I think this is important,” Rochelle Dougall, director of King’s Harvest, said. “We want to have a presence for the dog who passed away and has no voice to speak out for himself. I want anyone who would ever think they could do something like this to an animal to know they have to answer to someone, whether it’s the court of law or the court of public opinion. There needs to be some sort of justice for a dog who suffered far too long.”