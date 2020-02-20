Scott County animal activists brave the cold to seek justice for neglected dog

While a Bettendorf couple filed a not guilty plea in the neglect death of a dog Thursday, 25 shivering animal-rights advocates stood outside Scott County Courthouse to seek justice.
Dennis Terrell Stewart, 38, and Vanessa Marie Bruyntjens, 39, of 243 Brown St., filed the plea through an attorney and did not appear Thursday in Scott County Court, where an arraignment was set for 9 a.m.
Pretrial conferences are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 18 for both in Scott County Court.
Temperatures were about 10 degrees while animal advocates, including volunteers, staff members at King’s Harvest No Kill Pet Rescue, Davenport and Quad-City animal rescuers gathered with signs such as “Justice for Emmanuel,” — King’s Harvest's name for the dog.
“I think this is important,” Rochelle Dougall, director of King’s Harvest, said. “We want to have a presence for the dog who passed away and has no voice to speak out for himself. I want anyone who would ever think they could do something like this to an animal to know they have to answer to someone, whether it’s the court of law or the court of public opinion. There needs to be some sort of justice for a dog who suffered far too long.”
Gabrielle Weeks, a King’s Harvest vet tech, said the group was trying to raise awareness about animal abuse.
“Iowa has the worst laws when it comes to animal abuse,” she said. “A lot of people don’t understand what goes into this, what Emmanuel endured, what a lot of dogs and cats endure, so we’re just trying to get the word out.”
Each is charged with one count of animal neglect causing serious injury or death, considered to be a serious misdemeanor under Iowa law with a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine from $315 and $1,895.
You have free articles remaining.
The case began Dec. 9, according to official documents:
Stewart brought a severely malnourished and injured pit bull into King’s Harvest. He said he had been walking his dog when he came across the malnourished dog lying under a tree, then rushed to the dog to the shelter.
The unresponsive dog, with multiple wounds, could not lift its head. Although emergency procedures were administered, the dog died.
Stewart finally admitted the dog, which was his, had developed a twisted stomach. When the couple took the animal to a veterinarian they learned a surgical procedure would cost $6,000. After they said they could not afford it, they were given pills for the dog, which was given the medication but stopped eating and drinking a few days later.
Steward said he took the dog to the pet rescue with a story he made up because he could not kill the dog himself.
When police went to the couple’s home, they found a garage under the main floor of the home, part of the basement.
Excrement mixed with dry dog food covered the floor. The dogs were put in the garage when no one was home, and the garage was cleaned once a year, Stewart said.