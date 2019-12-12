Scott County approves administrative center contract

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Thursday awarded a contract to Swanson Construction to renovate the Scott County administrative center.

The contract, for $1,413,203, is for window replacement and exterior cladding.

"Back last winter, we had part of the exterior of the building give way, so the panels slid down. We had the rest of the building inspected, and we determined it wasn't safe to leave them up," facility and support services director Tammy Speidel said after the meeting.

The board voted 5-0 in favor of awarding the contract.

The contract to take down the panels was already finished. Thursday's contract is to install metal panels and replace windows.

"This is to protect us because we lost a lot of insulation with those big thick panels coming down, so our utility bills have gone up a little bit," Speidel said.

Swanson Construction was the low bidder, and Speidel said they also had previous experience with the county about 10-12 years ago.

Speidel said the panels and windows are both manufactured, so work is unlikely to begin until the spring. The job is anticipated to be finished by mid-June.

In other business, the Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence for former Scott County Treasurer Bill Fennelly, who died Wednesday.

