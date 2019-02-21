After another in-depth discussion about Scott County's law enforcement needs, the board of supervisors approved a new budget Thursday night that allows the sheriff to over-hire personnel until an independent staffing study can be conducted.
With a full house of nearly two dozen residents on hand, the board voted 5-0 to adopt the $89.57 million budget for fiscal 2020, which also raises the urban tax levy for the first time in a decade.
The approval came after Supervisor Brinson Kinzer unsuccessfully attempted to delay the budget vote until the next meeting. After his fellow supervisors voted against the delay, he did vote to approve the budget but said it was "reluctantly."
For much of the 2 ½-hour meeting, the discussion focused on Sheriff Tim Lane's request for additional deputies and corrections officers, which has been a key topic of debate throughout the budget process. The new budget adds a new full-time sex offender registry specialist to the department while giving Lane the authority to overfill up to five corrections officers and four deputies.
Lane raised concerns that the board was authorizing him only to overfill the deputy positions as long as he did not exceed his salary budget. But the board made clear he would be allowed to amend his budget if necessary.
"I feel like it's a step forward. It's not exactly what I asked for," Lane said after the meeting. "We got the personnel, now we have to look at what to do to makes these permanent (positions)."
Chairman Tony Knobbe said the board is providing "a path to potentially get there." "We have left the money in the budget (to fund the extra positions) so we don't have to go back to the taxpayer. We're just asking to verify through a third-party that this (expansion) makes sense," he said after the meeting.
Knobbe said the problem is the time it takes to recruit, hire and train new personnel as well as other issues that keep the sheriff's office from reaching full staff, which includes 21 deputies. "We want him to over-hire and get to the point where he has 21 'sets of boots' on the ground. Then let's see what that looks like," he said.
Supervisors Kinzer and Ken Croken again showed their support for the sheriff's original request, voting against a resolution outlining the over-hiring. Kinzer questioned the need for an independent study, saying the sheriff and his staff have studied the issue.
"We are putting the people of Scott County in jeopardy by not fully accepting the sheriff's request," Croken added.
Under the approved budget, taxpayers will see the urban tax levy increase from $5.82 per $1,000 taxable valuation to $5.99. The county's rural levy rate will increase to $8.90 per $1,000 taxable valuation from $8.75.
The county administration's initial budget proposal would have increased the urban levy rate to $6.01 and the rural rate to $8.93.
David Farmer, budget and administrative services director, said the levy increase was lowered after the supervisors reduced the Compensation Board's recommended salaries for elected officials by 80 percent while freezing their own salaries.
By a 4-1 vote, the board approved these raises: sheriff, 4 percent; and county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer, all 3 percent each. The compensation board had initially recommended a 20 percent raise for the sheriff, 15 percent raises for the other four elected officials, and 2 percent increases for supervisors.
Supporting the compensation board, Croken cast the lone dissenting vote against the lower raises and called them "woefully inadequate." "It is inappropriate to disregard the work of the compensation board in this matter," he said.
With the raises, the elected officials salaries will become: auditor, $90,949; county attorney, $151,919; recorder, $90,949; sheriff, $122,928; and treasurer, $90,949. The elected officials' first assistants receive 85 percent of their bosses' salary. The county attorney's salary could be reduced depending where the Judicial Branch sets the District Court Judge's salary.
The supervisors salaries will remain at $43,500 and $46,500 for the board chair.