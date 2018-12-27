The Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new contract with the union that represents its secondary roads department.
At a meeting Thursday, supervisors accepted the three-year contract with the Public Professional and Maintenance Employees, or PPME, Local 2003. The PPME covers 27 secondary roads employees.
Mary Thee, the county's human resources director and assistant county administrator, said the county and PPME reached the agreement in one day of negotiations.
The agreement includes a 2.25 percent general wage increase in fiscal 2020 and 2022 as well as a 2.5 percent wage increase in fiscal 2021.
Thee added that the contract removed items, such as insurance, that now are prohibited as a result of changes last year in Iowa's collective bargaining law. "We have all our employees under the same health insurance and will continue to, and that's covered by an administrative policy," she said in an interview.
The contract, which runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022, replaces a previous two-year agreement.
In other action:
- The board thanked outgoing Supervisors Carol Earnhardt and Diane Holst, both Republicans, for their dedication and service to the county. Earnhardt is retiring after eight years. Holst served four years and chose not to run for re-election.
The new supervisors, Ken Croken, a Democrat from Davenport, and John Maxwell, a Republican from Donohue, will be sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 2. Supervisor Brinson Kinzer was re-elected to his seat.