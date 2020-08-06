Scott County area landfill preps 'future use' land for more trash

Once the liner is in place and welded together, a geo-composite netting will be installed over the liner.

Next will come a one-foot layer of a protective refuse material called "fluff," produced from what's left of automobiles after the metal, glass, tires and fluids have been removed.

The cell, named Cell No. 8, then will be ready to open, accepting regular garbage. Employees will be careful to place only household waste in the area at first rather than, say, construction materials that could include heavy, pointed pieces of lumber that could possibly poke through to the liner, Seals said.

Installing the liner began Wednesday and if there are no rain delays, should be finished in 11 days, Seals said.

In addition to lining the bowl, or cell, the company doing the work will line two new lagoons that were built to hold leachate, or "garbage juice" that collects at the bottom of the bowl. The liquid will be piped to the lagoons, each capable of holding one million gallons. From there it will be recirculated through the site to speed up decomposition, Seals explained.

Since the current landfill opened in 1995 — after years of heated controversy about where it should be located — seven cells have been used on 48 acres. Cell No. 8 is the first on 58 acres of "future use" area.