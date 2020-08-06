Scott County area landfill preps 'future use' land for more trash

It's a bright sunny day at the Scott Area Landfill where a large machine is unrolling wide sheets of heavy plastic onto the smooth, sloped side of what looks like a huge bowl in the earth.
The sheets are 23½-feet wide and made of 60-mil HDPE plastic, the kind used for detergent bottles only much thicker. Their installation is the latest step in the ongoing construction of a new, 8.8-acre "cell," or area in which to dump trash. When finished, the cell will be able to hold 827,000 cubic yards of garbage.
The project began years ago with planning, but active construction commenced in 2017 with the excavation of the big bowl in the ground, going to a depth of 50 feet below the level around it, Brian Seals, operations manager, explained.
The $3.2 million project is expected to be finished and put to use yet this year.
After liner sheets are unrolled they are heat-welded together and then air-tested to make sure the seams are secure. This is to prevent leaking into the area below that is lined with two feet of clay (impermeable soil) that has been compacted four times and smoothed with a roller. In addition, employees actually walked the bowl, looking for, and picking up, any material bigger than a quarter, Seals explained.
Once the liner is in place and welded together, a geo-composite netting will be installed over the liner.
Next will come a one-foot layer of a protective refuse material called "fluff," produced from what's left of automobiles after the metal, glass, tires and fluids have been removed.
The cell, named Cell No. 8, then will be ready to open, accepting regular garbage. Employees will be careful to place only household waste in the area at first rather than, say, construction materials that could include heavy, pointed pieces of lumber that could possibly poke through to the liner, Seals said.
Installing the liner began Wednesday and if there are no rain delays, should be finished in 11 days, Seals said.
In addition to lining the bowl, or cell, the company doing the work will line two new lagoons that were built to hold leachate, or "garbage juice" that collects at the bottom of the bowl. The liquid will be piped to the lagoons, each capable of holding one million gallons. From there it will be recirculated through the site to speed up decomposition, Seals explained.
Since the current landfill opened in 1995 — after years of heated controversy about where it should be located — seven cells have been used on 48 acres. Cell No. 8 is the first on 58 acres of "future use" area.
The landfill is expected to last until 2075, which is about 40 years longer than officials anticipated when it opened. But because of numerous innovations and diversion programs, its life has been extended, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County that operates the landfill.
Diversion programs are those that keep items out of the landfill, such as household recycling and finding other uses for shingles and tires. Innovations include compacting that squeezes more garbage into smaller spaces, she said.
All told, the landfill site is 604 acres, leased from Linwood Mining. Of that, 54 acres are closed from the operation that existed there from 1977-95, 48 acres are a combination of active and already closed cells and 58 acres are the future use area being tapped now, Seals said.
The general contractor on the liner project is JB Holland Construction, of Decorah, Iowa. The liner comes from Clean Air & Water Systems, Juniata, Nebraska.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.