The Scott County Attorney's office has declined to bring criminal charges in two cases of improper disbursements to an employee of two Quad-City area municipalities.
The cases involved the city of Long Grove and the Park View Water and Sanitary District.
The state auditor's office found Joel McCubbin, a public works director who received full-time salaries from Long Grove and the Park View water district, was overpaid by $427,000 for work he probably never performed. The figure includes his double-salary arrangement, duplicate expense reports, sick pay he was not supposed to receive and some afternoon work hours spent at area casinos.
The state’s top financial watchdog issued a report that pointed to poor government oversight and gaps in review processes as having led to what it described as improper or unsupported disbursements.
Mike Walton, the county attorney, has declined to bring any criminal charges, saying in a review of the auditor's report that there was no evidence of fraud, which would be necessary to bring a criminal case.
