Scott County Auditor cites lack of supervisor support in announcing early retirement

Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck, a Republican, said he had not been notified of Moritz' planned retirement and declined to comment.

Supevisor John Maxwell said he "regrets through these very trying times that we were not able to coordinate with her as much as we could.

"Also, there were so many moving pieces in a pandemic that it was hard to keep up with everything we needed to do," Maxwell said. "And in retrospect, maybe some future planning could have, should have happened to make the whole process a lot easier. ... It's sad to see her go in the conditions that we are in, and I would hope for her best in retirement. The thing that I think all supervisors need to do is try to do a better job moving forward."

Moritz, too, cited extensive election changes just enacted by the Iowa legislature and signed into law Monday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for choosing to step down early. The new law, which is being challenged in Iowa court, will shorten Iowa's early voting period, tighten absentee ballot rules, limit auditors' ability to establish satellite voting sites and set criminal charges for county auditors who fail to follow state rules, whether willful or unintentional.