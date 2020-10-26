Scott County auditor expands early voting: 'Expect long lines on Election Day'

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz on Monday announced expanded early voting times, telling voters, "Expect long lines on Election Day."
"Those who choose to vote on Election Day may experience longer lines than usual due to the need for social distancing and sanitation at the polling places,” Moritz said in a press release. "We are limiting the number of people gathered at one time in the polling places and asking people to maintain a minimum six foot distance from each other as they wait in line. Poll workers will be constantly sanitizing surfaces. Voters will scan their own driver’s licenses rather than poll workers doing the scanning. All of these measures will increase the average amount of time it takes to cast a ballot."
As such, Moritz said her office has expanded the hours of early voting, including allowing voters to vote early in person on Sunday, Nov. 1.
"We hope that voters will not wait until the last minute to vote," Moritz said. "If voters have decided on who they intend to vote for, then we encourage them to vote as soon as possible and to pick a time which will minimize their personal risks."
Should an individual choose to vote in-person, either on Election Day or at the county's early voting locations, the Scott County Auditor's Office encourages voters to wear a mask, keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, bring and use hand sanitizer, and to stay at home if there's any chance they may be sick.
"Because of the close distance you may have to others, if you are possibly sick with COVID-19, there is a good chance you would be exposing others to the virus in this type of a situation," Moritz said.
Early voting times and locations:
Scott County Auditor’s Office, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 (expanded hours)
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 (extra day of voting)
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2
Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 (extra day of voting)
Davenport Eastern Avenue Branch Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 (extra day of voting)
Davenport Fairmount Street Branch Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 (extra day of voting)
Scott County Library, Eldridge, 200 N. 6th Av., Eldridge
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- No Sundays
