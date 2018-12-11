Two new strategies are proving to be successful in reaching Scott County voters.
The county has launched a new mobile app that helps voters find their polling places, and it's also launched a social media advertising campaign.
In a brief presentation Tuesday to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, county auditor Roxanna Moritz said a first-time social media effort was seen by nearly 50,000 visitors, including more than 3,000 who followed the link to download the new WhereUVote mobile app.
"It was a great way to drive people to (information about) where to go vote," she said.
Developed by the Cedar Rapids-based company Evil Twin Software, the app allows visitors to find a variety of voting information, including their polling place, by submitting their address. It then produces a Google map to give directions.
Scott County was one of five Iowa counties that used the app. The others were Clinton, Johnson, Linn and Pottawattamie, she said.
Moritz said changes in the Voter ID rules made it critical to get the word out.
This year, it became mandatory for poll workers to ask for a photo ID. However, voters could refuse and still be allowed to vote by signing an affidavit. In 2019, IDs will be mandated.
Other states, where voter IDs already are required, have spent between $1 million and $5 million to educate voters, she said.
Iowa invested in online tools, but county auditors were primarily in charge of education. Moritz reminded the board of the department's video that looked at the voting process and the "Auditor on the Road Show" talks she gave to various groups across Scott County.
In other business, the county board:
- Heard the results of the fiscal 2019 audit from John Knepel, a partner at Baker Tilly Vichow Krause. He told the board that the county received an unmodified, or clean, opinion on the financial statements.
Knepel said the auditors also tested the county's $1.67 million in federal awards and grants and provided an unmodified opinion on that audit.
County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe questioned the county's internal controls. "It's not every day you hear of news of internal thefts or fraud," he said asking "What are the county's holes?"
Knepel said the audit would have reported such issues. "We did not find a weakness... The county does have a good system of controls that can be relied upon to look at these things."