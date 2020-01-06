Scott County auditor to seek re-election

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Mortiz has announced she will run for re-election in 2020.
“As Scott County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections, I strive to preserve the integrity and fairness of the election process, to maintain accurate financial and real estate records and to record and maintain the minutes and other records of the Board of Supervisors,” Moritz said in a release. “Scott County has a history of professional management and innovative policies, and my office has more to do,” she said.
Moritz is seeking her fourth term; she was first elected to the position in 2008. She currently serves on the Secretary of State's Working Group committee and was recently elected president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors (ISACA) which represents all 99 counties in Iowa.