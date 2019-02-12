The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Scott County Emergency Management Agency are reporting the following road closures caused by downed power lines:
— 257th Avenue between Territorial Road and 205th Street.
— 162nd Avenue (1st Street in Eldridge) between Sheridan Park north to 255th Street.
— 230th Street near 60th Avenue north of the Walcott Truck Stop.
Drifting and blowing snow, icy roadways and high winds have created hazardous travel conditions. Scott County authorities are advising against travel, especially in the rural portions of the county.