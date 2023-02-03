Investigators have seized more than $33,000 from a Bettendorf woman accused of stealing from well-meaning donors.

Madison Russo, 19, faces one count of first-degree theft, a felony. She is accused of duping donors into believing she had various ailments and cancer diagnoses. Authorities allege she accepted at least $37,303 from hundreds of GoFundMe donors who gave to Russo because she claimed to have cancer.

She also collected private donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, police said.

The Eldridge Police Department, which investigated the case, this week seized $33,230.76 from several of Russo’s accounts at US Bank, according to court records.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office is seeking forfeiture of the money, stating that it is either property illegally possessed, acquired through criminal activity, or used or intended to be used illegally, records state.

In an initial news release about the investigation, Eldridge police said Russo made the cancer claims openly, including to a media outlet, a podcast, on social media and on a GoFundMe page. She also had a speaking engagement on the her faux condition at St. Ambrose University.

During the investigation, people with medical experience identified discrepancies in the information Russo posted online, the department said. Her medical records, obtained by subpoena, show that no medical facility in the Quad-Cities region has diagnosed Russo with any kind of tumor or cancer.

As of Friday, Russo was free on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. Her next court date is set for Feb. 23.