Scott County will begin collecting flood debris from residents in the unincorporated areas beginning Tuesday, May 21.
Scott County Secondary Roads and Scott County Conservation, in partnership with the Waste Commission of Scott County, will be collecting debris from residents impacted by the recent flooding on the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon rivers.
Items to be collected include: construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, and plumbing materials); bulky waste such as furniture, doors, carpeting and padding; and large appliances.
The collections will not pick up household garbage, hazardous materials or electronics.
Cleanups will proceed throughout the county in this order:
- 297th and 298th Streets North of River Camp Road
- 145th Avenue North of 144th Avenue
- 317th Street East and West of Scott Park Road
- Properties east and adjacent to Great River Road between Territorial Road and 235th Street
- 249th Avenue from 181st Street East
- 181st Street south of Great River Road
- Spencer Road South of Highway 67 including 179th Street Place, 179th and 178th streets
- 245th and 246th avenues south of Great River Road
Residents are asked to take flood debris by the road by Monday, May 20, to assist with collection scheduling.
Secondary Roads and Conservation crews will not return to areas for additional pick-ups after the scheduled pick-up is complete.
For information, call Scott County Secondary Roads at 563-326-8640. For questions regarding items to be collected, call the waste commission at 563-381-1300.