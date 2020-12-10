Scott County Board Chair chides Auditor Moritz for payroll decision during primary election

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Thursday that she made a mistake when she unilaterally paid poll workers what amounted to $15 an hour for work on the primary election in June, adding that she should have gone to the county board of supervisors for approval.
Moritz said she called the county’s Budget and Administrative Services Director, David Farmer, to find out if she had it in her budget to do it.
“But I did not think about a resolution,” she said. “It was not in my mind. I paid poll workers more than I had the authority to pay them. I made a mistake.”
Moritz said because of COVID-19 falling in an election year she and her employees had been running virtually nonstop and there was still a recount going on in the contest between Republican Marionette Miller-Meeks and her Democratic challenger Rita Hart for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
During a meeting Thursday of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, Board Chair Tony Knobbe read into the record a letter that called Moritz to task for failing to gain approval for the payroll change from the County Board.
“Well in advance of the June primary election, Auditor Moritz made the unilateral decision to pay poll workers an effective wage of $15 an hour. This wage was well in excess of the $10-$12 previously authorized by the board, and as required by state code and county policy. She did this by altering the time sheets of those workers to equate to a $15 an hour wage. In some cases, the records reflect that a worker logged more than 24 hours in a single day.”
Moritz said that the poll workers do not have time sheets. The system they use is a working document, and because poll workers are paid for mileage and training sometimes that document has to be changed.
She said the county had asked her to find a system that would better document the process.
Knobbe said in his statement that Moritz suggested that the board retroactively approve the increase to a date before the primary election, effectively absolving the infraction.
“She suggested to us that, ‘We would have approved it anyway.’ Well, we’ll never know that since we were not asked,” Knobbe said.
He said Moritz remembered checking with Farmer to make sure that her budget was “adequate to cover the increase but didn’t explain why. She proceeded thinking that if it was within her budget it was OK.
“Well, it’s not OK, and she should know that,” Knobbe said. After 12 years as the Auditor of an Iowa county “her role includes managing payroll for the entire Scott County team. As President of the Iowa County Auditor’s Association, her leadership role presumes superior knowledge of both the law and of common sense ethics. This action appears to violate both.”
Knobbe said he was disappointed that Scott County’s “long record of clean financial audits will have this blemish.
“I am even more troubled that an elected official with a long track record of success chose to make this decision, and, therefore, put her team in a compromised position,” he added.
Moritz said she, too, regretted that the audit would have that blemish. However, she said, her office and her employees have been working hard to hold an election during a pandemic.
The highest absentee ballots she had seen before this year was 1,800, Moritz said. In May, there were 17,000. “The turnaround, once we get them, is 24 hours to get them to the voter,” she said.
For the primary, the county went from having 63 precincts to 28, she added. “From there we did not stop as we moved to the general election,” Moritz added.
The total cost to the county for her decision comes to $9,400, she said.
Moritz said she was able to obtain a couple of grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit that seeks to modernize U.S. elections.
One of those grants came to $286,870. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand denied a request by the Iowa Voter Alliance to block private grant funding received by Scott County election officials to help with conducting an election during a pandemic. Black Hawk County was included in his decision.
Another grant came to about $140,000, she added.
“There are only four areas that money can be spent; for drop boxes, poll workers, education or early voting,” Moritz said. “You cannot benefit one party over another. That’s $400,000 Scott County taxpayers did not have to pay, and it got two Republicans elected to the board.”
Knobbe asked Scott County administrators to take the steps necessary to prevent a recurrence “of this unfortunate situation.”
