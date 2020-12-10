Scott County Board Chair chides Auditor Moritz for payroll decision during primary election

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Thursday that she made a mistake when she unilaterally paid poll workers what amounted to $15 an hour for work on the primary election in June, adding that she should have gone to the county board of supervisors for approval.

Moritz said she called the county’s Budget and Administrative Services Director, David Farmer, to find out if she had it in her budget to do it.

“But I did not think about a resolution,” she said. “It was not in my mind. I paid poll workers more than I had the authority to pay them. I made a mistake.”

Moritz said because of COVID-19 falling in an election year she and her employees had been running virtually nonstop and there was still a recount going on in the contest between Republican Marionette Miller-Meeks and her Democratic challenger Rita Hart for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

During a meeting Thursday of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, Board Chair Tony Knobbe read into the record a letter that called Moritz to task for failing to gain approval for the payroll change from the County Board.