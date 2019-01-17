The proposed Scott County Board of Health fiscal year 2020 budget is a 3 percent increase over last year's amended budget.
Deputy Director Amy Thoreson gave a brief presentation of the budget, which is slated at $6,752,170, Thursday during a Scott County Board of Health meeting. The new budget includes employee salaries, which an initial budget did not.
"For fiscal year 20, when you saw the budget last month, you saw it without salary figures," Thoreson told the board. "The county waits until the open enrollment for health insurance is done and all those kind of things, some of the budget parameters in order to put those salary figures out."
Revenue will increase this year thanks to the passage of a food price increase, Thoreson said.
The 3 percent increase is almost entirely due to salaries, Thoreson said, with the rest of the expenses mostly flat. A salary study is being conducted to determine whether employee salaries are comparable in the labor market.
Jail costs are one area of the health budget that has gone up.
"The population is high. We have people who are incredibly expensive; sometimes something happens in the jail," Thoreson said. "We have people who are pregnant, we have people who have Alzheimer's. We have people that have a heart attack. It's a small city and you never know what comes in... the cost is to assure that they get the care that they need."