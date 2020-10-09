Scott County Board of Supervisors: Incumbents prefer limited government,, challengers want a more active one

Both and Newton and Kirk say if elected they would advocate more forcefully with state lawmakers to increase mental health funding for the county.

"What the board can do that it’s not doing, is it could do a better job of advocating at the state level" to fix gaps and disparities in mental health funding, Newton said.

Kirk, as well, said he would seek to call attention to the need for changes in the mental health funding model.

Eastern Iowa's tax levy is capped at one of the lowest in the state.

"Let’s begin to lobby our legislators to begin to get more monies in to Scott County to deal with mental health," Kirk said. "Just begin to work the board to think outside the box and begin to do things that will begin to make Scott County just a better place to live.”

Beck, who sits on the region's mental health board, pointed to the addition of mobile crisis assistance to Scott County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

"It has drastically reduced the number of persons needing to go into a hospital or stabilization beds," Beck said.

Funding for those services, however, remains a constant challenge, he acknowledged. And if re-elected, Beck said his focus would be to try to "right-size the ship and get the funding that's needed, and look at different ways to fund mental health and make it stable and consistent."

