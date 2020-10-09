 Skip to main content
Scott County Board of Supervisors: Incumbents prefer limited government,, challengers want a more active one
Scott County Board of Supervisors: Incumbents prefer limited government,, challengers want a more active one

Tony Knobbe and Ken Beck became two new Republican voices on the Scott County Board of Supervisors in a closely contested four-candidate race in 2016, triggered by the retirements of two longtime supervisors.

Now, the pair find themselves in another four-way race for re-election against Democratic challengers Jazmin Newtwon and Rogers Kirk Jr., both promising to bring change and a fresh perspective to the board.

Knobbe, a former banker, and Beck, a retired civil engineer, stress that what's most needed for Scott County is experienced leadership and strong fiscal management that avoids services cuts and tax increases in light of fiscal challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

Both Newton, an attorney, and Kirk, a pastor, argue Scott County's population growth has lagged behind other counties in Iowa, and that county leaders take a more active role in recruiting business and industry to the area to support job growth.

Kirk suggests supervisor explore the development of a business incubator to help new and startup companies.

Newton proposes a more collaborative approach working with local municipalities and business leaders to attract talent and businesses to the region.

"The key is to bring everyone to the table to address the issues," Newton said. "When we look at population growth, we want to make Scott County a place where people want to come work and live. And to do that we need to attract new talent. ... We need to build community partnerships so we can fund projects that will provide a higher quality of life for all residents of Scott County. "

Both Beck and Knobbe argue the Quad-Cities has fared well in two recent economic surveys.

The Area Development’s 2019 Leading Metro Locations report ranked the Quad-Cities as the number 7 of 85 metropolitan Midwest areas for economic growth, and top 50 in the country. Livability also ranked the Quad-Cities as the third most diversified economy in the United States likely to come out of the pandemic quicker than other places.

And both cautioned against expanding the role of county government beyond its core functions of public health and safety and records management amid uncertain economic times.

"It's just not a good use of trusted taxpayers money," Beck said of the notion of the county providing direct financial aid for business development. "We are responsible to protect our taxpayers' money. And going off and doing something as out of left field as borrowing money to provide loans to folks is not in the county's wheelhouse. We're entering some unknown times economically and financially."

Knobbe said he is a "believer that the smallest possible government is the best."

"We've got a job to do — public safety, deliver the record keeping services that we've traditionally been charged with," he added. "To expand widely beyond that, I think, is unnecessary and irresponsible."

Both and Newton and Kirk say if elected they would advocate more forcefully with state lawmakers to increase mental health funding for the county.

"What the board can do that it’s not doing, is it could do a better job of advocating at the state level" to fix gaps and disparities in mental health funding, Newton said.

Kirk, as well, said he would seek to call attention to the need for changes in the mental health funding model.

Eastern Iowa's tax levy is capped at one of the lowest in the state.

"Let’s begin to lobby our legislators to begin to get more monies in to Scott County to deal with mental health," Kirk said. "Just begin to work the board to think outside the box and begin to do things that will begin to make Scott County just a better place to live.”

Beck, who sits on the region's mental health board, pointed to the addition of mobile crisis assistance to Scott County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

"It has drastically reduced the number of persons needing to go into a hospital or stabilization beds," Beck said.

Funding for those services, however, remains a constant challenge, he acknowledged. And if re-elected, Beck said his focus would be to try to "right-size the ship and get the funding that's needed, and look at different ways to fund mental health and make it stable and consistent."

Tony G. Knobbe

Knobbe

Rogers Kirk Jr.

Age: 69

Residence: Bettendorf

Occupation: Pastor at Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport

Party: Democrat

Jazmin Newton

Age: 36

Residence: Davenport

Occupation: attorney, small business owner, community leader and social advocate

Party: Democrat

Ken Beck

Age: 66

Residence: Bettendorf

Occupation: Retired civil engineer

Party: Republican

Tony Knobbe

Age: 60

Residence: Rural Davenport

Occupation: Retired banker and hobby farmer

Party: Republican

How to vote in Iowa

REGISTERING TO VOTE

You can register to vote online at mymvd.iowadot.gov. The deadline to register to vote in Iowa online is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. You can also register to vote in person at a voting location on Election Day, Nov. 3, and will be required to show proof of residency and identity.

You can check your voter registration www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/voter-registration/verify, or at sos.iowa.gov along with your voting location.

REQUESTING AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

You can complete the application at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed is 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters request a ballot as soon as possible but not later than Oct. 19.

Ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 5.

RETURNING YOUR BALLOT

The deadline to return a ballot is 9 p.m. in the Scott County Auditor's Office. If mailed, it must be postmarked Nov. 2 or sooner, and received by Nov. 9. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail their ballot at least one week prior to the state deadline, by Oct. 26.

You can track your ballot's status at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search, through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

For more information or questions, contact the Scott County Auditor's Office at 563-326-8631 or the voter's hotline at 563-326-8683, or go to www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor.

