In a 3 to 2 vote, the Scott County Board of Supervisors tabled a motion Thursday to buy the technology needed to record its meetings and post them online for public access.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, who made the motion, said he did not think the public had had the time to digest the issue and ask questions of the supervisors.
Supervisors Kinzer, Ken Croken and John Maxwell each voted in favor of tabling the measure, while Chairman Tony Knobbe and Vice-Chair Ken Beck voted against tabling the measure.
Croken and Kinzer have pushed to move forward on the long-debated issue. But Maxwell, Beck and Knobbe questioned the costs of the new technology at a meeting Tuesday.
At an earlier meeting, county staff presented a new estimate of $177,441 for equipment, hardware and software. The quote included county staff time to implement it as well as ongoing costs of nearly $40,000 a year.
IT Director Matt Hirst said the costs would cover camera and audio-visual equipment, video storage, captioning services and other software. That estimate, he said, included a meeting management function that would index each recording so website users can jump to a particular agenda items to view.
The board has discussed whether or not to begin videoing its meetings and posting them online since 2015.