Members of the Scott County Board of Supervisors said they still "are digesting" a recommendation to increase some elected officials' salaries by 15-20 percent.
The recommendations, proposed by the county's Compensation Board, were among the issues supervisors discussed Tuesday at a fiscal 2020 budget work session.
"The Compensation Board's recommendation of 15 to 20 percent is a very hefty one," Supervisor John Maxwell said, adding he needs "time to digest" it. "I don't argue they should get there (to the salary level). But is there a two or three-year way to get there..."
The elected officials' salary increases are unrelated to a salary study that Scott County has hired a third-party company to conduct. The elected officials were excluded from the study.
The Compensation Board, which convenes annually to recommend elected officials' salary increases, voted 7-0 early this month to recommend a 15 percent salary increase for the auditor, recorder, attorney and treasurer, as well as a 20 percent raise for the sheriff. It also recommended 2 percent raises for the five county supervisors.
The elected officials' appointees can earn up to 85 percent of the officials' salaries. The sheriff has three appointees, and the recorder and auditor have one apiece.
Chairman Tony Knobbe said he worried about how other county staff would react to such increases. "We have to be competitive," he said, but also suggested it could take the county time to raise its salaries to that level.
In its meeting Jan. 3, some Compensation Board members described the raises as long overdue. Its action was in response to data showing Scott County's elected officials are well behind the salaries of comparable positions across the state.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said he supports fairly compensating "the men and women who work here day to day." But he said the board should turn down a raise.
David Farmer, the county's budget and administrative services director, said Wednesday the recommended raises, as well as increased payroll from the salary study, are included in the unofficial 2020 fiscal year budget.
But it will be up to the board to decide on the raises and other requests in its budget discussions.
Under state law, the supervisors can lower the suggested raises or accept them as-is. If they decrease the recommendations, it must be done proportionally for all the elected officials.