Scott County braces for tax revenue shortfalls

John Maxwell didn't mince words when he described the challenge COVID-19 poses to Scott County's budget and resources.

"We are very much in uncharted waters here," said Maxwell, who was sworn in as a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors last January.

"No matter how you view what is going on, or what you think about COVID, we face a very, very challenging situation. Our revenue is going down and just how much revenue we will lose we have no way of knowing," Maxwell said. "And that's what no one can predict. Right now, we simply don't know the extent of the impact all of this will have."

The Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2021 budget March 19. It accounts for roughly $90 million in spending between July 2020 and June 2021. Just how much COVID-19 will effect the budget is not clear.

David Farmer has started looking at what kind of effects the recent economic downturn might have on the county's budget and future spending. He's the director of budget and administrative services for Scott County.

"As we started to finalize the fiscal year 2021 budget, COVID-19 hit in a very real way," Farmer said. "And I wanted to ballpark some of the losses we've seen with COVID-19 closing bars and restaurants.