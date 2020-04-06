Scott County braces for tax revenue shortfalls

John Maxwell didn't mince words when he described the challenge COVID-19 poses to Scott County's budget and resources.
"We are very much in uncharted waters here," said Maxwell, who was sworn in as a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors last January.
"No matter how you view what is going on, or what you think about COVID, we face a very, very challenging situation. Our revenue is going down and just how much revenue we will lose we have no way of knowing," Maxwell said. "And that's what no one can predict. Right now, we simply don't know the extent of the impact all of this will have."
The Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2021 budget March 19. It accounts for roughly $90 million in spending between July 2020 and June 2021. Just how much COVID-19 will effect the budget is not clear.
David Farmer has started looking at what kind of effects the recent economic downturn might have on the county's budget and future spending. He's the director of budget and administrative services for Scott County.
"As we started to finalize the fiscal year 2021 budget, COVID-19 hit in a very real way," Farmer said. "And I wanted to ballpark some of the losses we've seen with COVID-19 closing bars and restaurants.
"Right now, we're looking at losses in sales revenue of between $600,000 to $700,000."
The sales tax revenue is essentially the "local option tax" and it raises roughly $4.8 million a year for the county. That revenue is part of the general fund.
Farmer said just how much revenue could be lost will be determined by how long people are asked to stay out of the public, non-essential retail outlets, and bars and restaurants.
"If we see social distancing end in late May or the early part of June, we could see the local option tax generate between $4.1 million and $4.8 million," Farmer added.
He also said there will be "some decline" in the county's interest income. Right now, Farmer pegged the total between $100.000 and $200,000.
"We gained $100,000, roughly, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, so that will help offset some of the loss," Farmer said. "We usually project $800,000 to $1 million in interest income every year."
County Supervisor Ken Beck laid out some of his concerns as unemployment numbers grow.
Data released Thursday, April 2 revealed 100,343 Iowans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks — 58,453 for the week of March 22 to March 28, up from 41,890 during the previous week. The 58,453 who filed last week set a state record.
Those numbers for Iowa alone paint an economic picture that is worse than the Great Recession, when Iowa lost a total of 64,600 jobs between May 2008 and January 2010.
"I am being very cautious, but we are mostly in — or headed for — a recession," Beck said. "So we start to look — 65 percent of our revenue comes from property taxes.
"Now 88 percent of those taxes have been collected — but what happens as people lose jobs and people can't make mortgage payments or property tax payments? That gives us a reason to be cautious as we go along. It's just too early to tell when things will go back to normal and what that will look like for people who have lost wages or lost jobs."
Maxwell, too, said he was "deeply worried" about recent unemployment numbers and the effect that may have in Scott County.
"We have a rainy-day fund," Maxwell said. "The county is fine. But these are unprecedented, challenging times.
"I think there will have to be some decisions going forward."
Farmer confirmed the county is financially stable and has some leeway.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Knobbe offered some other perspective and a context for concerns.
"Most of our concerns are down the road, so to speak," He said. "In the immediate is revenue from sources like the the gaming casinos, as well as bars and restaurants. We will see some money lost in terms of fees and permits.
"What worries me most is the loss of jobs — and the loss of businesses. How many, just as an example, 64-year-olds are out there, having built up a business and now they are losing everything. Small-business owners of any age. I think the casinos will bounce back. But what will happen to the small businesses in the county?
"We have zero answers at this point. But I know this: this is going to be the subject of college business classes in 100 years. And it isn't going to be a good thing."
