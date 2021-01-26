Scott County budget proposal aims to alleviate 'crushing workload' in attorney's office

Scott County would add support staff in the county prosecutor's offices to help balance a "crushing workload," and hike the salary of the county sheriff to be comparable with surrounding law enforcement agencies.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday for a budget work session.
The proposed $93.7 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would maintain the county's current urban and rural tax levy rates of $6.21 and $9.11 per $1,000 of taxable value, respectively. However, Scott County residents would pay slightly more in property taxes because of an adjustment to a state property tax rollback and rising home values. The state percentage, which increased 1.3%, determines how much of a property's assessed value is subject to taxation.
A Scott County taxpayer with a home valued at $150,000 would pay about $13 to $18 more under the county's urban and rural tax levy rate, respectively.
Overall, the proposed budget represents a $1.9 million decrease from the current fiscal year budget, which ends June 30. A large chunk of that reflects the retirement of debt and winding down of the $17.6 million 911 radio infrastructure project with Rock Island, said David Farmer, Scott County budget and administrative services director.
The project, which involves the purchase and installation of new communications towers, transmitters and individual radios for first responders to create a single emergency radio network for the Quad-City region, is "meeting or exceeding expectations on tower sites to date," said Tammy Speidel, county facility and support services director.
"The turnover date of that project is Dec. 31 of this year," Speidel said. "We've got towers that are full height at Scott County Park and in Bettendorf, and we've got a tower that is ready to go up in Walcott, if it hasn't already."
Other budget highlights include:
- a 2.25% increase in salary and benefits for all county employees
- the addition of a clerk at the County Treasurer's office to help with real estate tax collection, vehicle registration and other duties
- the addition of a paralegal, legal secretary and senior office assistant in the County Attorney's Office.
A county-hired consulting group issued a report last year that found the Scott County Attorney's Office was severely understaffed, requiring an additional 11 employees to better match caseload and workload levels of other state prosecutors in Iowa. According to the report, the County Attorney's "office is experiencing significant resource challenges."
"It’s a testament to the professionalism of the staff that they have kept disaster at bay with the crushing workload they have been experiencing for years," the consultants wrote. "As staffed today, the office is set up to fail."
County Attorney Michael Walton said he plans to gradually add staff, and has already added two new attorneys.
"The next logical step is the addition of two support staff to assist attorneys process the large case load," Walton wrote in his request for the three new positions. "Excessive caseloads interfere with the attorney’s ability to appropriately handle cases and the need for a paralegal and legal assistant to help offset that is crucial. Increased caseload also adds to increased job stress and attorney/staff turnover, all of which is detrimental to public safety."
The budget proposal also includes a recommendation approved earlier this month by the county's seven-member compensation board that would increase Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane's salary 16% to make it more commensurate with surrounding law enforcement agencies. The proposal, which has not been finalized and could get rolled back by the board of supervisors, would increase Lane's salary from $122,928 to $142,596.
By comparison, sheriffs in Polk, Linn and Johnson counties earn between about $177,000 to $158,500 in annual compensation. In the Quad-Cities, area police chiefs earn between $135,000 to $157,000 in annual compensation, according to county data.
All other elected officials — the county auditor, treasurer, recorder and attorney — would receive a 2% salary increase under the board-approved recommendation.
"We believe this is a good, stable budget, given the current economic conditions," Farmer said.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer echoed those comments.
"We are fully funded without borrowing," Kinzer said. "We have hired. We have not laid off (county employees). Services have not diminished. We've increased the services. So I think that is something to certainly tout."
Supervisor Ken Croken, however, scolded county officials for not incorporating progress measurements in the budget toward county goals, and requested "a pie chart" that shows a breakdown of tax burden among county taxpayers relative to the services they receive.
"We need to be aware of understanding who is paying the bills and who is getting the service," Croken said.