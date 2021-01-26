Scott County budget proposal aims to alleviate 'crushing workload' in attorney's office

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It’s a testament to the professionalism of the staff that they have kept disaster at bay with the crushing workload they have been experiencing for years," the consultants wrote. "As staffed today, the office is set up to fail."

County Attorney Michael Walton said he plans to gradually add staff, and has already added two new attorneys.

"The next logical step is the addition of two support staff to assist attorneys process the large case load," Walton wrote in his request for the three new positions. "Excessive caseloads interfere with the attorney’s ability to appropriately handle cases and the need for a paralegal and legal assistant to help offset that is crucial. Increased caseload also adds to increased job stress and attorney/staff turnover, all of which is detrimental to public safety."

The budget proposal also includes a recommendation approved earlier this month by the county's seven-member compensation board that would increase Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane's salary 16% to make it more commensurate with surrounding law enforcement agencies. The proposal, which has not been finalized and could get rolled back by the board of supervisors, would increase Lane's salary from $122,928 to $142,596.