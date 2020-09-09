Scott County burn ban lifted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall's Office, rescinded a burn ban as of noon Wednesday for all of Scott County.

The burn ban was issued last Thursday in response to the lack of ground moisture, usual vegetative debris and increased vegetative debris from the Aug. 10 derecho.

Since the ban was instituted, the county has reported an estimated 5 inches of rain has fallen in the last two to three days.

However, the county still encourages residents to use caution during any open burning as even with the rain, there could be areas where the ground may be below normal for moisture within the soil or with the surrounding vegetation.

