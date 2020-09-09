 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott County burn ban lifted
topical alert

Scott County burn ban lifted

{{featured_button_text}}

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall's Office, rescinded a burn ban as of noon Wednesday for all of Scott County.

The burn ban was issued last Thursday in response to the lack of ground moisture, usual vegetative debris and increased vegetative debris from the Aug. 10 derecho.

Since the ban was instituted, the county has reported an estimated 5 inches of rain has fallen in the last two to three days.

However, the county still encourages residents to use caution during any open burning as even with the rain, there could be areas where the ground may be below normal for moisture within the soil or with the surrounding vegetation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Czipars Apple Orchard on Highway 52 south of Dubuque, Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News