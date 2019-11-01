Voters outside the metro Iowa Quad-Cities will find contested races Tuesday for council seats in Blue Grass, Buffalo and Princeton as well as a two-way race for Riverdale mayor.
Here's a look at the races:
Blue Grass — Voters will choose three city council members from these six candidates: Michael Barnes, 430 E. Mayne St.; Chad Brus, 501 S. Oak Lane; Chris Jepsen, 531 N. Mississippi St.; Matthew Sampson, 1202 S. Mississippi; incumbent Brad Schutte, 102 W. Orphed St.; and incumbent Bonita Strong, 420. N. Mississippi St.
Incumbent Mayor Larry Guy, 201 W. Meuse, also is on the ballot in an uncontested race.
Buffalo -- Voters will choose two city council members from three candidates: incumbent Joe Buffington, 312 3rd St.; Austin Miller, 1119 Walnut St.; and Ted Teel, 1115 Walnut St.
Council member Sally Rodriguez, 1122 W. Front St., is the only mayoral candidate.
New Liberty -- Voters will select a new mayor by write-in as no candidates filed.
Princeton -- Five candidates will vie for three council seats: Terri Applegate, 524 River Drive; Christina McDonough, 608 Fillmore Court; Jim Nelson, 1006 2nd St.; Incumbent Jami Stutting, 1326 Highway 67; and Gina Wolfe, 424 3rd St.
City councilman Kevin Kernan, 405 Walnut St., is running unopposed for mayor.
Riverdale -- Incumbent Mayor Mike Bawden, 5004 State St., will face Beth Ann Halsey, 146 S. Kensington St. in the city's only contested race.
This year also will mark the first time Scott County has combined school board and city elections into the same election.
Voters in the North Scott School district will choose four board directors from six candidates: Incumbent Molly Bergfeld, 27 S. Jacob Drive; Incumbent Joni Dittmer, 12090 240th St.; Nick Hansel, 917 Heiler Court; Incumbent Glen Keppy, 926 Sawgrass Court; Incumbent John Maxwell, 10600 275th St; and Brett Van Deventer, 206 Shawnee Circle.
Several other Scott County mayors also are on the ballot, but have no competition. They include: Donahue Mayor Ken Schoenthaler, 106 N. Main St.; LeClaire Mayor Ray Allen, 2514 Woodland Drive; Long Grove Mayor Michael Limberg, 617 W. Grove St.; Maysville Mayor David Sindt, 9140 New Liberty Road; McCausland Mayor Damien Koehn, 311 W. 1st St.; and Panorama Park Mayor Ronald Rice, 910 Park Ave.