The Scott County Civil Service Commission will hold written and physical testing for Scott County Deputy Sheriff's applicants on Sunday, July 14.
The physical agility testing will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Entrance-level written testing will begin at 1 p.m. at the Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, 1100 E. 46th St., EOC Conference Room, Davenport.
For an application packet and to apply, visit www.scottcountyiowa.com/hr (human resources). Online applications are due by 4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 27.
For more information, call Martha Guinn, Scott County Civil Service Commission administrator, at 563-370-1162 or 563-326-8202.