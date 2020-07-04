Scott County confirms 59 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 83 people in the Quad-Cities were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Saturday, July 4.

There were 59 new cases in Scott County as of 3 p.m. Saturday; in Rock Island County, 24 more people were confirmed with the virus. There were no additional deaths.

There are now 1,043 cases in Rock Island County and 773 in Scott County, for a total of 1,816. The death tolls stand at 29 in Rock Island and 10 in Scott County.

A week ago, Rock Island had 924 confirmed cases and Scott County had 597.

Statewide, Illinois logged 862 additional cases on Saturday, for a total of 146,612 and 7,014 deaths. Iowa confirmed 607 new cases, surpassing 31,000 cases for the first time. There are now 31,041 cases in the state.

The reproduction rate, or Rt, the average number of people who contract the novel coronavirus from a single confirmed case, stood at 1.10 for Iowa and .98 for Illinois. When the Rt is more than 1.0, the virus is considered to be spreading.

