Scott County confirms 59 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday

An additional 83 people in the Quad-Cities were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Saturday, July 4.
There were 59 new cases in Scott County as of 3 p.m. Saturday; in Rock Island County, 24 more people were confirmed with the virus. There were no additional deaths.
There are now 1,043 cases in Rock Island County and 773 in Scott County, for a total of 1,816. The death tolls stand at 29 in Rock Island and 10 in Scott County.
A week ago, Rock Island had 924 confirmed cases and Scott County had 597.
Statewide, Illinois logged 862 additional cases on Saturday, for a total of 146,612 and 7,014 deaths. Iowa confirmed 607 new cases, surpassing 31,000 cases for the first time. There are now 31,041 cases in the state.
The reproduction rate, or Rt, the average number of people who contract the novel coronavirus from a single confirmed case, stood at 1.10 for Iowa and .98 for Illinois. When the Rt is more than 1.0, the virus is considered to be spreading.
|Rock Island County
|New: 24
|Total: 1,043
|Total deaths: 29
|Scott County
|New: 59
|Total: 773
|Total deaths: 10
|Illinois
|New: 862
|Total: 146,612
|Total deaths: 7,014
|Iowa
|New: 607
|Total: 31,041
|Total deaths: 721
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.