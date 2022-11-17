Scott County Conservation announces the cancellation of this year's Pioneer Village Christmas Walk

Scott County Conservation has announced that the Pioneer Village Christmas Walk scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, has been canceled. The decision to cancel was due to unforeseen circumstances.
Although the event is cancelled, Down By the Creek Animal Sanctuary could still use support. Everyone is asked to consider donating some pet supplies or funds this holiday season. For more information on making a donation, visit https://www.downbythecreek.net/donate.
The next planned event will be Heritage Days to be held on Sunday-Monday, May 28-29, 2023.