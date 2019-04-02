Scott Community College soon could have a full-time sheriff's deputy assigned to its Belmont Campus pending the Scott County Board's approval of the addition of a new sheriff's deputy.
The board was updated on a new security proposal with the college at its committee-of-the-whole Tuesday by Major Shawn Roth of the sheriff's office and Scott Community College President Lyn Brodersen Cochran.
The deputy would serve in a capacity similar to a liaison officers at Pleasant Valley High School and the junior high.
Cochran told the board the campus has part-time coverage now from the sheriff's department but "issues on our campus, particularly related to mental health" are driving the need for a full-time officer.
Under the proposed agreement, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (parent organization of Scott Community) would pay up to $120,000 a year for three years.
Roth said the budget would cover the salary of the officer as well as equipment such as a squad car and radios. But he added "We'll stay under that number."
The sheriff's office sees "a large benefit to having a deputy there next to the high school so in the event something happens (at Pleasant Valley High School) we have boots on the ground," Roth said.
The college would provide an office on campus for the deputy, Cochran said.
When supervisors questioned if overtime was budgeted, Roth said there is overtime included but because of the campus' day and night hours the current agreement for off-duty deputies to provide security would continue.
"We spent several weeks (in budget talks) discussing staffing shortages," Supervisor Ken Croken said, questioning how the sheriff's office now can cover the added assignment.
Roth said the sheriff's office is asking the board to approve an additional deputy position to cover the new assignment. But the job would be filled by a current deputy, who would be replaced by the new hire.
Croken also asked how quickly the opening could be filled after budget talks revealed the difficulty the sheriff's office faces in recruiting, hiring and training deputies and correctional officers.
Roth said the current hiring list has qualified candidates. "Nothing is easy when it comes to hiring cops, but I think we can do this," he said.
The board will vote on the proposal at its meeting Thursday night.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Heard a recommendation to hire PFM Financial Advisors LLC to serve as its financial adviser to market its upcoming bonds for the Scott Emergency Communications Center radio infrastructure project.
David Farmer, the county's budget and administrative services director, told supervisors the county could have stayed with its current adviser Springsted Inc., which merged April 1 with the county's appointed auditor, Baker Tilly Virchow Krause. He said the county would pay $20,000 for PFM to assist it in issuing about $9.355 million in general obligation bonds for the radio infrastructure project. If the issuance is split in two, he said the fee would increase to $15,000 per issuance.
- Learned staff has negotiated contracts with the county's final two unions: the Deputies Sheriff's Association and Teamsters. It previously reached agreements with the county's other unions.
Mary Thee, human resources director/assistant county administrator, said a one-year contract has been negotiated with the Deputies Sheriff's Association that includes a 2.25 percent general wage increase. The union represents 37 employees. She said the contract is only for one year because both parties agreed to look into the health insurance issue, which they can bargain for because they are a public safety unit. The contract will run from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Under a three-year agreement with the Teamsters, union members will receive wage increases of 2.25 percent in the first year, 2.5 percent in the second year and 2.25 percent in the third year. The union represents 93 county employees. The contract will run from July 1, 2019, to June 20, 2022.