Scott County law enforcement netted two men and about a pound of methamphetamine Tuesday in Davenport.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office special operations unit served a search warrant just after 8 a.m. at a room in the Homewood Suites, 4750 Progress Drive, according to court records. During the ensuing investigation, law enforcement recovered about 474 grams of methamphetamine – just over a pound – and 29.7 grams – or about an ounce – of marijuana.

They also arrested Robert N.C. Baffrey, 31, Davenport; and James E. Brown, 33, San Bernardino, California, court records state. Both men now face drug-related charges.

Most of the methamphetamine was in a backpack, but authorities allege Baffrey had 6.6 grams on his person, court records state. He is also accused of having the marijuana when he was searched.

Baffrey said the drugs recovered when he was searched were for his personal use and denied knowledge of the larger amount of meth recovered by investigators.

Brown also denied any knowledge of drugs, but a review of Homewood’s surveillance footage showed him arriving at the hotel and entering the room with the same bag, court records state.

Authorities think he brought the methamphetamine from California and, once he was in the Quad-Cities, he and Baffrey intended to divide it into smaller amounts for sale, records state.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Baffrey’s phone and found text conversations between them on social media discussing the sale of the methamphetamine, according to court records.

County authorities have charged Baffrey with conspiracy to commit nonforcible felony; controlled substance violation; possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first offense; and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records state.

Brown’s charges are conspiracy to commit nonforcible felony, controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp, records state.

Both men remained in custody Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Jail website. Baffrey’s bond is $7,500 while Brown must post $2,000 to be released.

They each made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday morning and their next appearance has been set for May 12.

At least one police officer from another jurisdiction -- Bettendorf -- was involved in the investigation, according to court records.