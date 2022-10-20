Scott County corrections officer facing criminal charges

A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave and facing criminal charges, including at least one felony.

Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault, first offense, according to Scott County court records. He additionally is accused of two counts of violating an order of protection.

The allegations underlying the charges relate to Delveau’s actions at about 12:44 a.m. on Tuesday at a residence in the 1100 block of East Columbia Avenue, Davenport, court records show.

Delveau, who has been a correctional officer since October of 2018, was on administrative leave as of Thursday, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

None of the criminal acts for which Delveau is accused occurred while he was working in his county job, Lane said.

Authorities allege that Delveau was intoxicated when he arrived at the residence and demanded to be let inside. However, he should not have been on the property, records show, due to an order of protection.

Delveau then allegedly forced his way into the home by breaking the glass on a back door and unlocking it. He then confronted the person who holds the protective order, according to court documents.

He allegedly yelled obscenities at the person and is accused of threatening the person, court records state.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case, which is instead being handled by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, according to court records.

Delveau was being held in the Dubuque County Jail, rather than the Scott County Jail, the sheriff said.

His bail has been set at $55,000 cash only, and his next court date was scheduled for Oct. 28, records show.