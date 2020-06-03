Scott County, Davenport to receive DOJ COVID-19 grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott County and Davenport have been awarded grants through the Department of Justice’s fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, it was recently announced by Congressman Dave Loebsack.

Scott County will receive $58,008 and Davenport will receive $278,832 to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

Specifically, funded projects or initiatives may include, but are not limited to: overtime, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

“I am pleased that Department of Justice has moved to get these funds to Scott County and Davenport to help them respond to this pandemic," Loebsack said.

