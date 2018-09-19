The Scott County Board of Supervisors was split Tuesday over how sophisticated a system it should purchase for recording its board meetings to ultimately post online for public view.
At its committee of the whole meeting, the board discussed options available from audio recording only to recording both audio and video, as well as audio/video that provides web users with indexing and search capabilities.
Matt Hirst, the county's IT director, told the board staff are considering a request for proposal, or RFP, that would allow the county to pick and choose from various options. Staff has created a draft RFP for the board, but it has not been sent out to vendors yet.
The board budgeted $50,000 in this year's budget to purchase equipment, but learned in July that the allocation would cover audio recording equipment only.
"We've been talking about this fix, six, seven years," said Supervisor Carol Earnhardt. "I've always said we need something professional and user-friendly."
But Supervisor Diane Holst questioned the need for a full Meeting Management System as proposed. "I bring it up every time this discussion takes place — whether we need an alternate RFP, a little simpler solution... I'd be happy with an audio file."
In an interview Wednesday, Hirsch said Meeting Management System is the market's name for the recording hardware and software to manage it.
After the division on the board, he said staff thinks the final RFP now should be written "more generic" to get "back responses that would include simpler solutions as well as complete audio recording and public streaming options."
County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said Wednesday that the project "has been a struggle because the board is not completely on the same page for what should be the outcome of this. There is a concern about the price and how the project is going to turn out. But without going to market and having proposals, it's an estimate."
During the meeting, Supervisor Brinson Kinzer advocated for moving forward with the recordings, adding he had been taped for 17 years when he served as Blue Grass mayor and city council member.
But he questioned if changing the county board meeting times would be more helpful. "I truly believe our board is transparent, we're just not convenient," he said.
Currently, the county board meets as committee of the whole at 8 a.m. every other Tuesday and holds its board meetings at 5 p.m. on the Thursday after.
County Auditor Roxanna Moritz raised concerns during the meeting about the increased workload on her staff, which now handles recording the meetings and transcribing minutes. She said the process already is time-consuming and worries that moving forward with a new recording system could be even more of a time factor.
Hirst told the board the new technology should make the task easier with its software solutions. He added that plans are for a user-friendly system that will not require an audio/visual person to run it.
He said in the interview that the timeline could be six or nine months to give vendors time to respond, the board time to review proposals and make a decision. But implementing it could be one month to a year depending on the complexity.
Both he and Sharma pointed out that the decision likely will fall to a new county board given the retirements of Holst and Earnhardt. In addition, Kinzer is seeking re-election among a field of six board candidates.