Scott County Democrat blasts GOP attack ad as 'distortion' of her business record

Kakert, who joined Financial District Properties in fall of 2014 as chief financial officer, contends negotiations over the loan and development were well underway prior to her joining the company, and that she played no role in borrowing money from the City of Racine.

Kakert, who says she now works part-time for the company as an accountant, contends she never provided documents to the City of Racine that would have encouraged them to approve the loan. And states she did not make any representations on behalf of the company.

Copies off the mortgages and mortgage note for the Machinery Row property provided by the City of Racine do not bear Kakert's name, only that of Rodney Blackwell, who is listed as manager and sole member of Financial District Properties.

The Racine city attorney states all of the city’s principals in that matter have since retired or otherwise moved on. He could not speak to the degree of Ms. Kakert’s involvement, if any. But, he did not personally recall her name.

Additionally, Kakert said the development never occurred because part of one of the buildings was damaged beyond salvage in a storm and the project could not be made feasible.