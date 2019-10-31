The Scott County District Court will celebrate National Adoption Day with an adoption ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 2.
“We anticipate that over a dozen children will be adopted this Saturday in Scott County,” said District Court Judge Mark Fowler.
The event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
National Adoption Day is celebrated throughout the country each November as courts, judges, attorneys, adoption professionals, child welfare agencies and advocates come together to finalize thousands of adoptions of children from foster care and to celebrate adoptive families.
Nationwide, organizers anticipate more than 4,500 children will have their adoptions finalized including at multiple Adoption Day celebrations across Iowa.
“While the goal of the juvenile justice system is to reunite these children with their parents, sometimes that is not possible," Fowler said. "There is a real need for foster care families and for parents wanting to adopt. Some children may wait five years or more to be adopted, and that is a lifetime to a child."
National Adoption Day also raises awareness of the more than 123,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. Nearly 4,000 children enter the foster care system in Iowa in any given year, and in 2018 more than 440 children were in foster care in Scott County alone.