Scott County drives new COVID-19 infections in the Quad-Cities

New numbers reported Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the Quad-Cities' COVID-19 case count is driven by infections in Scott County.
According to the CDC, Scott County had 480 new COVID-19.cases in the seven-day period ending Oct. 2 and a positivity rate of 9.05%. During the same seven-day period Rock Island County had 220 cases and a positivity rate of 6.32%.
Scott County has a population of 172,943. Rock Island County's population is 141,879.
Rock Island County COVID-19 numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 17,972.
The number of deaths linked to the virus remained 354.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Q-C
The number of COVID-19 patients across the Q-C remained high, led by Monday's report from UnityPoint Health-Trinity.
Trinity reported 47 COVID-19 patients, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The hospital system reported a 19.3% positivity rate for the month of September and a seven-day positivity rate of 18.5%.
Genesis Health System reported a drop in COVID-19 patients — 28 total, including 26 in Davenport. Last week Genesis reported COVID-19 patient counts in the low 40s.
Genesis also reported low numbers of COVID-19 patients in ICUs — four in Davenport and zero in Silvis. The number of patients in those ICUs, however, remained high with 18 of 20 beds occupied in Davenport and five of six beds occupied in Silvis.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 37 people in hospitals in the county.
Vaccinations for DoD civilian employees
According to the United States Department of Defense, all civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.
The DoD said those who are not currently fully vaccinated must meet the following deadline to be fully vaccinated:
- Oct. 11: first dose deadline if receiving the Moderna vaccine
- Oct. 18: first dose deadline if receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- Nov. 8: second dose deadline if receiving the Moderna and the PfizerBioNTech vaccines
- Nov. 8: only dose deadline if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine