Scott County has again been honored for its financial reporting, leaders announced in a news release.
The county has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, or GFOA, for the 32nd year in a row. The award is on behalf of its FY18 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The county also received the Certificate of Achievement for Popular Annual Financial Reporting by the GFOA for the third time. The new award is for its FY18 Popular Annual Financial Report.
The certificates are considered the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting.
As of Sept. 24, Scott County was one of seven Iowa counties and one of 49 of the 1,533 governmental units in Iowa to currently hold the honor. It also was one of three Iowa counties and one of six Iowa governmental units to hold it.
Scott County Chair Tony Knobbe, County Auditor Roxanna Moritz and County Treasurer Mike Fennelly jointly announced the achievements expressing their appreciation to Budget and Administrative Services Director David Farmer; Megan Petersen, financial management supervisor in the Treasurer’s Office; Wes Rostenbach, accounting and tax manager in the Auditor’s Office; County Administrator Mahesh Sharma; and the County’s auditing firm of Baker Tilly, LLP.