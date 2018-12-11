For the 24th consecutive year, Scott County has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, or GFOA.
The award, for Scott County’s current fiscal 2019 budget, was presented Tuesday by Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Knobbe.
Only three Iowa counties (Scott, Johnson and Linn) hold the award. Scott County is one of only 13 of the 1,553 governmental units in the State of Iowa to currently hold this honor.
The budget analysts and support staff who developed the 2019 budget are: Ed Rivers, health director; Pam Brown, Sheriff’s Department office administrator; Chris Berge, ERP/ECM budget analyst; Sara Skelton, operations manager, Recorder’s Office; Lori Elam, Community Services director; Tim Huey, planning and development director; Craig Hufford, financial management supervisor, Treasurer’s Office; David Farmer, director of Budget and Administrative Services; Roland Caldwell, operations manager, Auditor’s Office; Kathy Walsh, Attorney’s Office administrator; Amber Sullivan, Conservation Department administrative assistant; and Renee Luze-Johnson, administrative assistant for county administration.
The county board also applauded County Administrator Mahesh Sharma for his work on the budget.
Budget documents are assessed on how well the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
Nationally, more than 1,600 government entities have received the award for budgets for through fiscal 2017, the most current year data is available.