For the 31st consecutive year, Scott County has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, or GFOA.
The award is for the county's fiscal year 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and represents the highest recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting. To earn the certificate, a government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive annual financial report that satisfies both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements.
As of June 11, Scott County is one of seven Iowa counties to hold the Certificate of Achievement. Only 48 of the 1,553 governmental units in the state of Iowa currently hold this honor.
County officials recognized the efforts of David Farmer, budget and administrative services director; Craig Hufford, financial management supervisor in the Treasurer’s Office; Wes Rostenbach, accounting and tax manager in the Auditor’s Office; County Administrator Mahesh Sharma; and the county’s auditing firm of Baker Tilly LLP.
In addition, Scott County earned the Certificate of Achievement for Popular Annual Financial Reporting by the GFOA for its fiscal year 2017 Popular Annual Financial Report for the second time. Governments are evaluated on information presented, reader appeal, understandability, distribution and other elements. Recipients also must publish a comprehensive annual financial report and receive the certificate of achievement in that program to qualify.
As of June 11, Scott County is one of only two Iowa counties to hold the honor for Popular Annual Financial Reporting. Only five of Iowa's 1,553 governmental units hold the certificate.
In addition to Farmer and Sharma, the county board recognized Renee Luze-Johnson, administrative assistant; Chris Berge, ERP/ECM analyst; and all the county departments for their contributions to the financial report.