Scott County edges closer to 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Scott County crept closer to another milestone Friday, as the Iowa officials reported the county now has 986 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The county had 924 confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Thursday, gaining 62 cases by 4 p.m. Friday. The death toll stands at 10.
Since June 19 — one week after Gov. Kim Reynolds dropped nearly all COVID-19 regulations on bars and restaurants — Scott County has averaged 24.10 positive COVID-19 tests per day.
The 568 cases confirmed in Scott County since June 19 represents nearly 58% of the county’s total since the start of the pandemic.
The Quad-Cities has 2,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 now. Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a total of 1,163. County officials noted 12 patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 30.
The numbers are rising in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH reported a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths.
Across Iowa there have been 33,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday at 4 p.m. The state’s death toll is 743.
In other news:
- Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility in Iowa reported an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. The man, aged 55 to 64, was placed in medical isolation Wednesday, July 8, then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further medical evaluation and care. The Iowa Department of Corrections said he is in stable condition. Working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Lab, the facility will conduct additional testing of staff and inmates to identify additional possible cases.
- Teske Pet & Garden closed its Bettendorf location for a day, after an exposure to COVID-19. "Out of an abundance of caution, our staff will be deep cleaning and sanitizing," the company said in a social media post. They planned to reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
- Josephine's Bakery in Milan will also be closed Saturday, because of potential exposure to COVID-19. "We are doing this out of an abundance of safety for all," the company posted on its social media.
