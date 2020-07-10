Scott County edges closer to 1,000 COVID-19 cases

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott County crept closer to another milestone Friday, as the Iowa officials reported the county now has 986 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county had 924 confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Thursday, gaining 62 cases by 4 p.m. Friday. The death toll stands at 10.

Since June 19 — one week after Gov. Kim Reynolds dropped nearly all COVID-19 regulations on bars and restaurants — Scott County has averaged 24.10 positive COVID-19 tests per day.

The 568 cases confirmed in Scott County since June 19 represents nearly 58% of the county’s total since the start of the pandemic.

The Quad-Cities has 2,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 now. Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a total of 1,163. County officials noted 12 patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 30.

The numbers are rising in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH reported a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths.

Across Iowa there have been 33,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday at 4 p.m. The state’s death toll is 743.