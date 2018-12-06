Dave Donovan, coordinator of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, will do double duty after being appointed interim director of the county-wide 911 system.
Donovan's appointment was approved Thursday during a special meeting of the Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC, board. Director Denise Pavlik has resigned and is leaving the area.
Her last day is Friday, Dec. 7. She has led the center since April 2014.
SECC, which provides consolidated dispatching for emergency agencies across Scott County, is led by a board made up of the leaders of Scott County, Davenport, Bettendorf, Medic EMS and a representative for the smaller Scott County towns. The Emergency Management Agency and SECC are co-located in a building at 1100 E. 46th St., and share some office space, Donovan said. He served as interim director before Pavlik was hired.
Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbee said at the next board meeting Dec. 13, the board will decide whether to hire an outside firm to search for a new director, or if the board wants to do it themselves and look within the community.
Knobbe praised Pavlik's work and said everyone is sorry to see her go.
"She did a wonderful job," Knobbe said. "She has had a lot of parties to keep happy on a daily basis. Every person in blue out there in the county depends upon her in one fashion or another, not to mention the politicians and professionals of every stripe who are in the county. It's quite a juggling act."
Pavlik had long said she wanted to retire, but she is leaving to care for her parents.
"She's the one who's got to go take care of mom and dad," Knobbe said. "We all understand that need."
The center, Donovan said, handles consolidated dispatching for the whole county with a staff of 60 employees including dispatchers, IT support, training staff, clerks and administrative staff.
"I was involved in the development of a lot of the procedures and policies and was project manager of the building," Donovan said referring to his former position as Scott County's director of facilities and support services. "It's been four or five years since I've been over there (as director). Some things have changed."
According to Donovan, SECC is investigating the implementation of a text 911 system as well as a radio upgrade.
He said SECC came about after four years of working to establish a consolidation system. The current building, a $7.3 million facility, opened in 2011.