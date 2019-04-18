Dave Donovan was officially appointed as the first director to oversee both Scott County's Emergency Management Agency, EMA, and the Scott Emergency Communications Center, or SECC.
By a unanimous vote Thursday night, EMA's governing board approved his appointment to the newly-created SECC/EMA director position. The promotion was announced last month when SECC's board of directors approved it.
The commission also unanimously approved the creation of a new deputy director for SECC, the county-wide dispatching center.
Donovan told the commission that consolidating the two positions is not unusual, but Scott County is one of the largest counties to do so. "A lot of smaller counties have one person who does both."