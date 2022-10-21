Scott County Emergency Management issues county-wide burn bad because of dry conditions

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency has issued a county-wide burn ban that went into effect at 9 a.m. Friday.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

The National Weather Service, Davenport, said Scott County was under an elevated fire danger because of the dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low humidity and dried vegetation in agricultural areas.

In its special weather statement, the National Weather Service also named the other counties in the Quad-City region that are at an elevated fire danger that includes Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine in Iowa, and Rock Island, Carroll, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties in Illinois.

All of the Illinois Quad-City counties mentioned, save for Henry County, were rated as being abnormally dry on the drought monitor. Henry County’s soil water content remained adequate as of Thursday.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, issued Thursday, indicated the east-central portion of Iowa, including Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Cedar, Muscatine and Louisa counties, as being abnormally dry. The vast majority of the rest of Iowa is moderate drought, while about 27 counties to the west and southwest of the Quad-City region are in severe drought. There are at least 19 counties in the northwest Iowa that are suffering from severe to extreme drought conditions.

There is no part of Iowa that has not been touched by the current drought.