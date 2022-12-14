Scott County Emergency Management to test Wireless Emergency Alert system Sunday.

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a county-wide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system for cell phones at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems to deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public during an emergency or disaster. Periodic testing also assesses the operational readiness of the infrastructure required to distribute local, state and national messages to determine if technological improvements are needed.

Only cell phones that have opted in to receive the Wireless Emergency Alert test will receive the test.

By default, government alerts are turned on for cell phones. To turn off the alerts or to receive the test, on iPhones go to settings and then notifications and scroll to the bottom of the screen.

On Androids, use the search function in the settings app to find emergency alerts. Turn on the ability to allow alerts or a similar setting that Android users may see.

More information can be found at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/ema or www.ready.gov/alerts.