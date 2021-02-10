Scott County eyeing Tremont facility as possible site for new juvenile detention center

"To put that kind of work into a building that has so many structural issues, I think you would be better off for the modest price to demolish it and build something that truly meets the needs of whatever were to end up out there," Speidel told supervisors. "It seemed to make sense that that might make for a good location for a future Juvenile Detention Center location. It's largely bounded by government-owned properties. There has been a jail facility at that location previously, so this would seem to be the same use."

Should supervisors decide to do so, the county would use about $6 million "out of our equity" or unspent revenues over fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for new county warehouse space, said David Farmer, county budget and administrative services director. That would still leave the county with about $2.4 million to $2.8 million in reserves in its capital budget, before building back up in fiscal year 2026.

Speidel said the county's current warehouse space totals about 60,000 square feet.

"We believe that the space that we would need if we were to look to either rent warehouse space or build new would be significantly less than that amount," Speidel said. "Our thought is we could repurpose that land with the exception" of storage space for Scott County Emergency Management Agency.