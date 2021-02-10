Scott County eyeing Tremont facility as possible site for new juvenile detention center

Less than a week after voting to hire a consulting firm to begin the process of planning for a tentative fall bond referendum, Scott County supervisors this week discussed the possibility of tearing down its Tremont Avenue warehouse to accommodate a new, expanded juvenile detention center.
The supervisors met Tuesday for a budget work session to review road, bridge, park, conservation, building and technology improvements and vehicle and equipment purchases budgeted for fiscal year 2022 and beyond.
During the discussion, county officials discussed the option of tearing down the warehouse -- which previously housed a county jail annex -- and either building a new, smaller county warehouse elsewhere or renting warehouse space.
County officials said the outdated warehouse building is in need of about $2 million in upgrades as part of planned renovations to provide training and backup office space in the event an emergency would require relocating county operations to a remote facility.
Tammy Speidel, county facility and support services director, said the building is in need of a new roof and repairs to its foundation.
And even then, the county would "still be saddled with the constraints" of a building that has exceeded its useful life, Speidel said.
"To put that kind of work into a building that has so many structural issues, I think you would be better off for the modest price to demolish it and build something that truly meets the needs of whatever were to end up out there," Speidel told supervisors. "It seemed to make sense that that might make for a good location for a future Juvenile Detention Center location. It's largely bounded by government-owned properties. There has been a jail facility at that location previously, so this would seem to be the same use."
Should supervisors decide to do so, the county would use about $6 million "out of our equity" or unspent revenues over fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for new county warehouse space, said David Farmer, county budget and administrative services director. That would still leave the county with about $2.4 million to $2.8 million in reserves in its capital budget, before building back up in fiscal year 2026.
Speidel said the county's current warehouse space totals about 60,000 square feet.
"We believe that the space that we would need if we were to look to either rent warehouse space or build new would be significantly less than that amount," Speidel said. "Our thought is we could repurpose that land with the exception" of storage space for Scott County Emergency Management Agency.
"And create a facility that potentially has all of juvenile detention on one level, and another level could be used for a variety of things, whether that's a juvenile assessment center, whether it's training space or meeting space," Speidel said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck stressed no decision has been made on plans or possible location for a new juvenile detention center, and that "vetting" of possible options will occur at a later date.
However, Supervisor Tony Knobbe expected plans for a new juvenile detention center "to start moving fairly quickly."
Over the past three years, the detention center and jail have housed an average of 25 juveniles per day, with 18 licensed beds. When the JDC reaches capacity, the county must spend money to house youths in facilities in other counties.
And county officials face a December deadline under a federal mandate that any youth awaiting trial as an adult be removed from jail, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention, necessitating further need for more space.
"We won't be able to build a new JDC by that time, and in the meantime we've to got find places to house those juveniles elsewhere in Illinois and Iowa, and that's expensive," Knobbe said. "So we've got a lot of urgency to this and will hear ideas proposed" in coming months.
Supervisors last week agreed to hire Wold Architects and Engineers to draw up preliminary designs and a proposal to present to supervisors, and possibly the public, for approval, possibly in November.
The consulting firm previously delivered a 120-page assessment of the county's juvenile detention center and jail in 2019. The report outlined a need to increase the number of beds at the detention center, including a plan projecting the need for 64 beds in the next 20 years. The projected cost to renovate or rebuild the detention center on 4th Street in Davenport ranged from roughly $16 million to $23 million. Though, current county budget estimates placed the potential cost at $26 million.
"The most difficult decision is determining how many juveniles to house (in a new detention center)," Knobbe said in an interview."We all know (the current detention center) is woefully inadequate. So what's the right number?"