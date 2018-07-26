Scott County is considering a new ordinance that would require multi-family rental complexes to register with the county as well as give county building officials the authority to conduct rental inspections.
Planning director Tim Huey said the proposed ordinance would amend the county's building code and apply only to multi-family dwellings. "This is not for someone who rents out a house," he said.
Huey said the ordinance is tailored to Park View, which is the only unincorporated area in the county with multi-family housing units. He said the new requirements would impact 21 different properties ranging from a four-plex to a 32-unit complex for a total of 117 units.
The new ordinance came out of discussions county supervisors had in their annual meeting with the Park View Homeowners Association. It also mirrors a similar ordinance enacted in Eldridge about a year ago, he said.
"Davenport getting more strict on their background checks and tenant requirements for rental has forced a number of tenants to look elsewhere," Huey said Thursday.
At the county board meeting earlier this week, he suggested to supervisors that the county charge landlords a licensing fee of $25 per unit every three years. In Eldridge, landlords must register their properties and pay a $10 fee per unit, which is good for two years, he said.
Under the county's proposal, landlords also would be required to identify the property's actual owner and provide contact information. Background checks on all new residents going forward also would be required. Either the Scott County Sheriff's Department or a qualified third-party entity could conduct the background check, he said.
In addition, landlords would be required to have leases with each tenant that would include registered tenants' names, their address, and the terms of the rental agreement.
"We wouldn't do an inspection of an actual unit unless we receive a complaint," he said, adding that the ordinance also would require tenants to give landlords a chance to fix the problem.
Supervisor Diane Holst questioned whose complaints the county would act upon.
Huey said it could be a complaint from the occupant themselves, another tenant or the landlord. If any violations are found, corrections would be ordered to be made "in a reasonable time-frame."
Should the complaint be of a serious nature, he said "We also might have to make a determination if the premises need to be vacated or if the whole place needs to be vacated."
Supervisor Ken Beck said he also would like to address the growing problem of additional tenants who are not on the lease moving into rental housing complexes.
"They're all supposed to be registered tenants," Huey said, adding "The role my office has is for life and safety building issues."
To handle the additional workload, he suggested converting a seasonal inspector to full-time, which would give the department a total of three building inspectors, including Huey.
The county board has not yet voted on the proposal, which will require its approval. The county's planning and zoning board will not vote on the matter, Huey said.
He expects the county board could vote this fall and proposes it be effective Jan. 1, which would give landlords time to prepare for the change. He also plans to hold neighborhood meetings with the impacted property owners.