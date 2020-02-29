Scott County Farmer will discuss water, soil-saving practices

A free presentation by Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt about the conservation practices he uses in his operation will be given twice on Tuesday, March 17, as the March forum of Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group.

His talks will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Ave. branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., and from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount St. branch, 3000 Fairmount St.

Please RSVP to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org. Lunch is available for $5 at the noon presentation.

Over his years in farming, Ewoldt has made many changes to preserve water and soil quality, including no-till or strip-till farming, cover crop use, limited application of fertilizers and chemicals, and installing one of the first bioreactors in eastern Iowa.

As a result, he and his wife, Jennifer, have received several awards, including the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, the Eddy Award from River Action, the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award and the Iowa Soybean Association Advocate for Agriculture Award.

Ewoldt is currently an executive board member for the Iowa Soybean Association and is a past president of the Scott County Farm Bureau.

Although his focus will be on environmentally-friendly farming methods, other farm-related subjects may be discussed.

