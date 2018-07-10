Scott County will receive a 2017 federal Justice Department grant after funding was held up by a lawsuit with the Trump Administration over so-called "sanctuary city" policy issues, Sheriff Tim Lane said Tuesday.
Lane told the Scott County Board of Supervisors the U.S. Department of Justice will reimburse the sheriff's office with an $84,249 grant. The 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, or JAG, funds had been appropriated previously by Congress, but funds were not released "because of a federal lawsuit with the Trump Administration that if you are a sanctuary city you don't get the money."
Sanctuary cities are municipalities that limit cooperation with the federal government's effort to enforce immigration law.
Lane said because of how the JAG grants are awarded, the county falls in a region that includes Chicago, which was embroiled in the lawsuit. "We were never the target of the lawsuit," he said, adding the Trump Administration lost the suit.
Scott County is not a sanctuary city, he added.
The litigation stemmed from whether the Department of Justice could impose proposed conditions on so-called sanctuary cities to receive certain federal grants.
The funding, which was less than requested, supports two Scott County deputies and one Bettendorf police officer assigned to the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or MEG. The county and city share the grant, Lane said.
The JAG funds should have been released last September.
"Unfortunately, the money has not kept up with the costs," he said, adding that salaries surpass the $84,000 grant.
Lane said the county and Bettendorf had to cover their MEG officers' salaries without the grant. "This goes to the county's general fund as reimbursement; it will not go to the sheriff's office," he said after the meeting.
The county board was asked to approve the grant award and its special conditions. Supervisors appeared supportive, but a formal vote will come at the regular board meeting Thursday night.
According to Lane, federal funding for law enforcement "is a shrinking fund." "It was starting to dry up under the previous administration (President Obama)," he said. "We're hoping in the next three years we keep up to the (level of funding) we'd seen in the past."
Walcott TIF
County supervisors also discussed a letter of support for the city of Walcott's tax increment financing, or TIF, district for a new Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Co. distribution facility near the Walcott interchange at Interstate 80.
Tim Huey, the county's planning and development director, told the board Walcott's TIF amendment supports the county's principles for the use of TIF. He said the $8 million project will relocate Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling from Rock Island into a new warehouse in Walcott with no new job creation.
While the Quad-Cities have agreed to not compete for one another's employers, Huey said there was no site for the company to expand in Rock Island. The company is the distributor of Coca-Cola products across Iowa.
Supervisor Diane Holst questioned if the county was required to provide the local match as the Iowa Economic Development application suggested. Huey said there is no local match from the county.
"I disagree with the state that it calls it new jobs," Holst said of the jobs that will be relocated.
"We in the Quad-Cities look at us as one region, but the state of Iowa considers it new jobs (to the state)," Huey said.
After the meeting, County Administrator Mahesh Sharma said the site for the new warehouse will provide Atlantic Bottling with ease of access onto I-80. "At the end of the day, the Quad-Cities was able to retain the company and the jobs."
In other business, the board:
- Discussed the final plat for the Great River Hills Subdivision — the new name for the former Olathea Golf Course. Huey said the property's owner Susan Leander is proposing to re-plat the property into four parcels to sell for future residential development. The county board previously re-zoned the property to R-1, residential.
Huey anticipates the parcels, which range in size from 13 to 39 acres, will each be developed with multiple homes. One parcel includes Leander's home and the former clubhouse, which she is retaining, he said.