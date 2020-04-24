Scott County gets disposable gowns

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency ordered and received 850 disposable surgical gowns this week from the state of Iowa, most destined for long-term care facilities, director Dave Donovan said.
The emergency management agency is helping hospitals, long-term care facilities and first-responders find personal protection equipment, or PPE, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The equipment has been in short supply because of overwhelming demand nationwide.
Long-term care facilities began needing gowns as their patients were put in isolation because they showed symptoms of the virus, or tested positive for it, Donovan said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, disposable gowns cost about $2 each. Nowadays, Donovan said, he has seen them sell for as high as $8 each, with most falling in the $4 range.
Reusable gowns are another option, but they cost $18 to $30 each, he said.
The county also received more face shields, including a shipment of 200 from a group of people that owns 3-D printers that has banded together to make supplies, he said. Deere & Co. also provided shields.
Donovan thanked the "grassroots groups that have sprung up to fill the void" in PPE. In addition to people with printers, sewers are making masks or face coverings.
Not only is this helpful, but it gives the people themselves a sense of purpose and involvement which is important for mental health.
Overall, Donovan said he's feeling "pretty good" about where Scott County is in terms of PPE, but the supply still hasn't "loosened up."
"Who knows when that will happen," he said.
