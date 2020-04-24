Scott County gets disposable gowns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency ordered and received 850 disposable surgical gowns this week from the state of Iowa, most destined for long-term care facilities, director Dave Donovan said.

The emergency management agency is helping hospitals, long-term care facilities and first-responders find personal protection equipment, or PPE, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The equipment has been in short supply because of overwhelming demand nationwide.

Long-term care facilities began needing gowns as their patients were put in isolation because they showed symptoms of the virus, or tested positive for it, Donovan said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, disposable gowns cost about $2 each. Nowadays, Donovan said, he has seen them sell for as high as $8 each, with most falling in the $4 range.

Reusable gowns are another option, but they cost $18 to $30 each, he said.