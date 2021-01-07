Scott County GOP Chair calls for impeachment of Trump; Rock Island County Chair disagrees

"I think the actions were despicable," Millage said. "I think it's atrocious conduct — the conduct of the president since the election has been decided and since the appeals have run their course. (Trump) should drop it, act like a leader and accept defeat. There might have been fraud, but there wasn't enough fraud to turn the election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If they respect the Constitution, they certainly weren't doing it (Wednesday.) Their conduct was abhorrent. We are supposed to be a constitutional republic; we're not a banana republic where the whims of congressmen can overrule the votes of the people. It's just appalling to me, their conduct. And for the president to egg them on is just atrocious conduct. But we're used to that with this guy."

For several months, there has been a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump with a smirk on his face, holding Joe Biden in a head lock, on display in the window of the Rock Island County Republican headquarters office, 500 16th St., Rock Island. Mielke said he had the cardboard cutout immediately removed after Wednesday's violence.