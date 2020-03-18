Scott County has a positive COVID-19 test

This illustration shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
CDC via AP, File
Scott County has a positive test for COVID-19.
UnityPoint Health President and CEO Robert J. Erickson announced the news to providers in a letter on Wednesday obtained by the Times and Dispatch-Argus.
"On Tuesday, March 17, a patient tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) after an initial test at a UnityPoint Clinic location in Scott County, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified according to our protocol. This person is currently recovering at home and is in isolation, and our teams followed the proper safety protocols in the screening and testing of this individual. We continue to work closely with our public health departments as they follow their protocols for investigating the situation."
Erickson goes on to say the test result was not surprising, given the pandemic.
"We maintain highly trained infection control teams, specialized equipment and protocols consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," he wrote.
Ashe Simpson, spokesman for UnityPoint Health declined to comment further.
Public health officials will hold a news briefing at 3:30 p.m. today.
This story will be updated.
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-010
Drive-through patients read the directions as they come into the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-004
Registered Nurse Lynn Ellerbrock, right and Medical Assistant Schuyler Akins take patients information and swabs at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-011
Registered Nurse Lynn Ellerbrock completes patient information on a laptop computer at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-012
Genesis Health Systems staff answer questions coming in from the public on the the Genesis COVID-19 hotline at (563) 421-3820. The line will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-002
Medical Assistant Schuyler Akins fills out patient information at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-006
Drive-through patients read the directions as they come into the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-013
Genesis Health Systems staff answer questions coming in from the public on the the Genesis COVID-19 hotline at (563) 421-3820. The line will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-003
Registered Nurse Lynn Ellerbrock takes swab samples from patients at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-007
Trying to stay dry medical staff watch for drive-up patients at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-014
Dr. Kurt Andersen talks about the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at a 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-009
Registered Nurse Lynn Ellerbrock, top and Medical Assistant Schuyler Akins greet and gather information from a drive-through patient at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-001
Registered Nurse Lynn Ellerbrock, left and Medical Assistant Schuyler Akins greet a drive-through patient at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-005
Sample collection packets at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031920-qc-nws-mobiletesting-008
Registered Nurse Lynn Ellerbrock, left and Medical Assistant Schuyler Akins greet and gather information from a drive-through patient at the Genesis Health Systems mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep located at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The site is only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter