Scott County Health Department announces extra vaccine allocation

The Iowa Department of Public Health as allocated Scott County an extra allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for administration this week to Phase 1B 65-plus priority population.
A one-day vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the former Sear’s Department Store located at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Registration for the clinic can only be done online at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Monday.
The second dose will be given three weeks after to the seniors vaccinated during this clinic.
This one-time vaccination opportunity is taking place in addition to vaccination appointments being scheduled through Scott County’s three health systems – Genesis, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and community Health Care Inc. -- the process established through the Center for Active Seniors Inc., or CASI, and through federal and state vaccinations being administered through some local pharmacies.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 12,865 since the pandemic began. There were 15 COVID patients hospitalized on Sunday. The number of COVID-related deaths in Rock Island County stands at 304 since the start of the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,522 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,186,969 since the pandemic was announced. Illinois health officials also reported 22 COVID-related deaths bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 20,516 since the start of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported a total number of positive COVID-19 and antigen tests of 363,499, a rise of 369 positive tests from Saturday. That number includes 303,760 positive COVID-19 tests and 59,739 positive antigen tests. Those numbers also reflect people who could have been tested more than once, or false positive tests.
In the breakdown for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or COVID antibodies, the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported a total of 336,331 since the pandemic began, a rise of 324 since Saturday. Of those tests 280,039 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, while 56,292 people had antigen tests that returned positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
Iowa health officials on Sunday also reported 12 new positive tests for Scott County, bringing the total number to 18,282 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths in Scott County stand at 207 since the start of the pandemic.