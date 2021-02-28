Scott County Health Department announces extra vaccine allocation

The Iowa Department of Public Health as allocated Scott County an extra allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for administration this week to Phase 1B 65-plus priority population.

A one-day vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at the former Sear’s Department Store located at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Registration for the clinic can only be done online at http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Monday.

The second dose will be given three weeks after to the seniors vaccinated during this clinic.

This one-time vaccination opportunity is taking place in addition to vaccination appointments being scheduled through Scott County’s three health systems – Genesis, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and community Health Care Inc. -- the process established through the Center for Active Seniors Inc., or CASI, and through federal and state vaccinations being administered through some local pharmacies.