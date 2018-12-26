After a rigorous review of its operations, the Scott County Health Department has earned national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board, or PHAB.
The county is only the third local health department in Iowa with accredited status. The accreditation is good for five years.
"People are accustomed to their hospitals and schools being accredited, but the PHAB program has only been in place a few years," said Ed Rivers, the county's health director.
The state's Department of Public Heath also received accreditation in the same round — marking the 33rd state health department to be accredited. The nonprofit PFAB was founded in 2011.
"The Scott County Health Department joins the growing ranks of accredited health departments in a strong commitment to their public health mission," said PHAB President and CEO Kaye Bender. "The peer-review process provides valuable feedback to inform health departments of their strengths and areas for improvement so that they can better protect and promote the health of the people they serve in their communities."
With the new round of accreditations, PFAB said more than 240 health departments have earned the designation, including 209 local health departments. Hundreds of other departments are going through the accreditation process now.
To receive accreditation, departments must undergo a multi-faceted assessment process that examines its operation against best practices and quality standards set by PFAB.
"The entire process is about quality improvement," said Brooke Barnes, Scott County's community health consultant.
Through the process, she said the health department examined all its policies and procedures, its programming and asked, "is there a better way we can be doing things?"
The process included a two-day site visit this fall by PFAB peer reviewers. While in Scott County, they also met with the community health partners and discovered how Scott County's efforts reach beyond its borders. "We have four cities that act as one for a lot of our efforts," she said.
In addition to the county health staff, the process involved the county board of health, county administration and county supervisors.
Rivers said the review process also included a gaps analysis to identify needs in the county's programs, policies and procedures. One of the outcomes, he said, was the need to establish an ethics policy and ethics committee.
While he hopes such a committee is never needed, he said a situation could have arisen as the area dealt with the H1N1 outbreak. "Say if our vaccine had been limited, it would have helped make decisions as to how that was to be allotted in the community."
To the public, Rivers said the accreditation should say, "our department stands out among the best in the nation."
The health department programs and services range from health inspections to childhood immunizations and initiatives that improve the health of communities and workplaces.
The county's accreditation expires in August 2023, at which time it will seek re-accreditation through a similar application process.